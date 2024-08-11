At His Birthday Party, He Exposed His Dad For Being A Horrible Father To Him And Only Ever Treating His Sisters Nicely

When parents have old-fashioned views regarding their kids and gender roles, their family dynamic can become quite toxic.

A teenager recently caused a scene at his 18th birthday party after exposing his dad’s destructive behavior over the last 10 years in front of everyone.

He is 18 and grew up with three sisters, one older and two younger. His dad is in his 50s and, unfortunately, treats him much differently from his sisters.

“My dad has always been a ‘girl dad,’ as he dotes on my sisters, treats them like princesses, and would do anything in the world for them,” he explained.

“He has always been the perfect dad to his daughters, [but] he made it clear since I was about seven years old that because I’m a man, I can’t expect the same treatment as my sisters.”

His dad has very old-fashioned views regarding his children and gender and has given his three daughters anything they want, making their lives extremely privileged and easy.

However, from the moment he was old enough, his dad began lecturing him about how he wouldn’t be receiving any handouts and needed to work extra hard for anything he wanted.

This has proven to be true since childhood, as his dad progressed from giving his sisters free toys to free cars and college tuition.

Meanwhile, he’s had to work hard, complete all the household chores, and get a job to get anything he wanted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.