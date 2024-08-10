Avoid Midnight Whining And Bathroom Breaks With These Tips For Helping Your Puppy Sleep Through The Night

Welcoming a new puppy into your home is the most exciting time. I am a big dog lover, and every furry friend I’ve ever brought into my life has been a huge blessing.

With that being said, puppies can be undeniably difficult – and one of the biggest challenges is often nighttime disruptions.

The sound of cries or tiny paws padding across the floor at 2:00 a.m. is all too familiar for many new dog parents. But, if you’re finding yourself bleary-eyed in the morning, know that you’re not alone.

By understanding why puppies struggle to sleep through the night, you can learn how to help them and reap more restful nights for both you and your newest family member.

Why Puppies Don’t Sleep Through The Night

First and foremost, puppies have small bladders – just like babies – and will need to relieve themselves frequently. That’s why it’s normal for a puppy to wake up during the night for potty breaks.

Additionally, puppies are adjusting to a brand-new environment, which can cause anxiety and restlessness. I mean, imagine moving to a new house with a new family in the blink of an eye. Wouldn’t you also be a bit on edge?

This transition, especially from being with their littermates to sleeping alone, is significant. So, it may take some time to get used to.

Finally, puppies are naturally energetic and curious, which is why they might wake up early, ready to play.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.