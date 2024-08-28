Bird Feeders First Came About In The 19th Century, And Here’s A Look At How They Evolved Over The Years

Do you or someone you know, like a friend or relative, have a bird feeder outside your house?

I’ve always found them to be fascinating, as they bring the joy of bird-watching right to your window. It’s a delightful feeling to spot some beautiful avians if you have one hanging near your home.

There’s also a social media trend where people will keep security cameras on their bird feeders and post footage of all the feathered friends and other wild creatures that stop by to take a bite.

I personally cannot put out a bird feeder, as I live in a city apartment, and while I hoped I’d be able to hang one off my fire escape, I learned that it would likely attract more unwanted creatures like rats and bugs than pretty birds.

But if you’ve managed to keep an eye on the contraptions you’ve seen in people’s homes or stores, you’ve probably noticed that their shape and design have evolved over the years for that very reason – to only attract birds instead of other pests.

If you’re passionate about birds or are considering getting a bird feeder for your own home, here is a brief history of the cool tool.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Helsinki took a close look at bird feeders’ evolution and design. The first iterations, which were made in the 19th century, had an extremely basic design. They were essentially flat planks of wood that people would leave food on and outdoors for birds. No, they weren’t hung up, just placed on the ground or on some steps.

Of course, bird feed left out on a flat plank is bound to get ruined not only by creatures who pop by to eat it but also by weather conditions like rain and wind.

Then, during the 20th century, kitschy, tiny roofs like the ones we see on birdhouses were added to bird feeders to protect the food.

