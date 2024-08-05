Boyfriend Blindness Can Cause You To Defend All Your Partner’s Actions And Behavior, Whether It’s Toxic Or Not

Have you ever met someone who had fallen so in love with their boyfriend that they completely ignored certain red flags and had a hard time accepting that their partner was flawed?

That person could’ve been dealing with what’s called “boyfriend blindness.”

When we’re so excited about dating someone new, the last thing we want to do is admit that there is anything wrong with them or that our friends and family may not be their biggest fans.

This is the effect that takes place with “boyfriend blindness,” as people get so attached to their boyfriends that they begin defending all their actions and behavior, whether they realize it’s toxic or not.

If you’re in a relationship with a guy you’re nuts about, but something feels off when you bring him around or discuss him with friends and family, here are some signs you may have boyfriend blindness.

You are always rationalizing his bad behavior

If your boyfriend does something to make you upset, and instead of expressing your feelings, you overanalyze and try to rationalize their behavior, that’s not a very substantial way to live.

For instance, if your boyfriend yells at you and is cruel to you, you shouldn’t think, “Well, it’s not his fault; he’s really stressed from work, so I shouldn’t say anything.”

Stop rationalizing bad behavior and confront issues head-on, no matter the circumstances.

