Dubbed The Gulf War Syndrome, Approximately One In Three Veterans Were Affected By A Mysterious Disease Likely Caused By Exposure To Toxic Warfare Agents

When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990 with the aim of acquiring the small country’s large oil reserves, the start of the Gulf War was triggered. It was the first full-scale international crisis since the Cold War.

Nearly one million military members from 41 different countries participated in combat. During that time, they were exposed to many chemical and biological war agents. The conflict ended a year later, in 1991.

After a number of Gulf War veterans reported experiencing chronic symptoms from an unexplained illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an investigation in 1994.

Symptoms included muscle pain, diarrhea, fatigue, a recurrent rash, and cognitive issues. The mystery disease affected about one in three veterans who served in the Gulf War. It was dubbed the Gulf War syndrome.

Three decades later, there is still much that remains unknown about the Gulf War syndrome, although the majority of scientists agree it is likely a result of exposure to toxic warfare agents and other environmental hazards.

Researchers from Griffith University in Australia have recently identified a biological agent that may be responsible for the unexplained illness. Hopefully, the discovery will lead to new treatments for veterans who have been suffering from the medical condition.

According to the research team, the molecules that help transport calcium into our cells were defective in veterans with Gulf War syndrome. Calcium plays a role in cellular signaling and helps regulate nerve function, muscle contraction, and hormone secretion.

Previously, studies have shown connections between environmental toxins and damage to calcium-transporting structures. The study conducted by the team from Griffith University has confirmed past discoveries.

Their findings provide solid evidence that the health issues experienced by Gulf War veterans have a direct correlation with their exposure to certain hazardous agents during their time in service.

