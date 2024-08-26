Fireflies Are Disappearing Due To Urban Development And Light Pollution

One of the biggest signs that we’ve entered the summer season is the presence of fireflies. Their soft, yellow light just adds a touch of magic to warm summer evenings.

For me and many other people, running after the glowing insects and trying to catch them in a jar will always be a cherished childhood memory.

Have you noticed a lack of fireflies lighting up your backyard this summer? If so, you’re not alone. Over the years, fireflies have been experiencing a population decline.

Most researchers blame light pollution and urban development as the primary contributors to the decrease in numbers.

“Fireflies can be seen, depending on location, starting in late April through October, but they are most active in late May and early June,” said Eric Day, an entomologist at Virginia Tech.

“Where you see them all depends on location. Old hay fields near creeks will have normal populations, but highly manicured lawns rarely have fireflies.”

Most species of fireflies thrive in temperate weather with warm, wet summers and cold winters. They start out as larvae living on the edges of ponds and streams in rotting wood and forest debris.

As they grow, they tend to stick around the area where they were born. They like to inhabit forests, fields, and marshes.

It is estimated that there are more than 270 species of fireflies in North America and over 2,400 species worldwide.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.