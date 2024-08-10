Five Interesting Ways To Use Tea Towels Around Your Home

Do you have any tea towels in your home?

Tea towels are a bit different from your average hand or dish towel, as they’re thinner and often more decorative than practical, heavy-duty towels.

Many people purchase tea towels and choose to use them for decoration, draping them in a bathroom or kitchen, but not really using them to clean up larger messes.

I have several tea towels in my home and love their beautiful designs, but I struggled with knowing what to do with them because they’re so much more dainty than my other towels.

Still, that doesn’t mean tea towels can’t be practical, and there are more ways to use them than you may think.

If you’ve got some tea towels sitting around and you want to use them more often, here are some ideas for you!

Wrap them around presents

Have a gift to give and ran out of wrapping paper? Use a pretty tea towel! It’s a sustainable and extra personal way to wrap presents, and it’s perfect for anyone who is into the “cottage core” aesthetic.

Simply wrap the towel around the object and tie the ends in a cute knot; sure enough, your gift will automatically be more memorable.

