He Backed Out Of A Trip Abroad With His Friend After They Insisted On Bringing Their New Girlfriend Since He Wasn’t Interested In Paying To Be A Third Wheel

Do you know someone who entered a new relationship and then insisted on bringing their partner everywhere with them?

A man recently had to back out of an abroad trip he was supposed to take with his best friend, who, at the last minute, said he wanted to bring his new girlfriend.

He’s 32 and was planning an exciting Interrail adventure with his 33-year-old longtime buddy, Charlie. They’d been putting a lot of effort into making this trip happen and hoped to visit Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and a few other countries.

Their itineraries were prepared, but they decided to hold off on buying plane tickets and paying for hotel reservations until two days before their departure.

Then, a month ago, Charlie met his 26-year-old girlfriend, Heather. The two of them had an instant connection and fell in love pretty quickly.

“Charlie has always been the kind of guy who gets a new girlfriend and forgets people exist for a while,” he explained.

“They spend so much time together that it’s been hard to get together and finalize our plans.”

A few days ago, just before they were going to put down a bunch of money and solidify their vacation, Charlie threw him for a loop. He asked if they could “look into” making accommodations for Heather to join them on their trip, saying she’d really like to go.

“Apparently, she’d suggested it to Charlie and said it would be fun and sort of romantic,” he said.

