He Believes Men Should Pay On First Dates Because Women Simply Put Way More Time And Effort Into Getting Ready For These Outings

Who should pay for the first date? This question almost never fails to spark lively discussions, touching on themes of equality, gender roles, and social expectations. There are several different perspectives on this issue, and each reflects individual personal beliefs and shifts in cultural norms.

Traditionally, men are expected to pay for the first date. The expectation has its roots in historical gender roles, stemming from a time when men were the breadwinners. Today, the approach is still seen as a way for men to show they care and are interested in developing a relationship with a woman.

Nowadays, many people believe the bill should be split or that the person who initiated the date should pay. In our current society, gender roles have evolved, and equality is often emphasized. This more modern perspective is ingrained in the idea that both people on the date are participating equally.

TikToker Sam (@samocain) has a compelling argument for why men should pay on the first date. He posted a video detailing his thoughts on dating, which has now gained 1.7 million views.

He started the clip by pointing out that men and women do not put in the same amount of effort when getting ready for a date.

“I feel like this is pretty obvious if you’re a girl or at least someone with a brain, but us guys really have it easy when it comes to going on dates, especially like a first date. Like 15 minutes before, I can hop in the shower, throw on the same button-down and jeans that I wear any other day, put on some cologne — I’m ready to go,” he said.

He added that the process for a girl is significantly more complicated and likely involves doing hair and makeup, which is something that guys don’t usually have to bother with.

Sam concluded the video by telling guys to just pay for drinks and dinner since women have to go through so much more trouble for the date.

As many women in the comments section mentioned, it’s not just the process of doing hair and makeup that takes up time and effort. There’s so much more invisible labor women partake in to look their best, such as planning what day to wash their hair and creating the perfect outfit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.