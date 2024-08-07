He Bought 30 Identical Shirts And Shorts So He Could Wear His Favorite Outfit All The Time, But His Wife Thinks He’s Making Her Look Bad

Have you ever loved an outfit so much that you wished you could wear it all the time?

A man angered his wife after he bought 30 of the same shirts, shorts, and underwear to repeat his favorite outfit constantly.

He and his wife have been arguing about clothes for a while now, as they’re very particular about their showering and dressing habits.

He showers two to three times a day because he likes to feel refreshed after certain tasks, especially in the summer. He won’t wash his hair every time; he simply pops in to rinse off and clean his body quickly.

“I change underwear every time I shower, but I change my top only once a day and my pants every three days, no matter how many showers I take,” he said.

“My wife showers once a day, and she always changes her outfit after a shower.”

His wife believes it’s nasty that he would put back on his shirt and shorts, as she thinks he’s putting on “filth” and that he should wear fresh clothes after every shower. So, any time he’s put his clothes back on, his wife gives him grief.

“I decided to buy five copies of the same outfit just so she wouldn’t be able to tell when I swapped outfits or not,” he explained.

“She found it petty but didn’t seem too bothered by it, and she even found humor in it at first.”

