He Called His Kids Embarrassments For Reaching Out To His Affair Child After She Married Into A Lot Of Money

This man is currently married, but at one point during his marriage to his wife, he had an affair and wound up having a daughter with another woman. He realizes that makes him a total jerk and that he really has “no excuse.”

Nonetheless, his wife was a “saint” after finding out about what happened and actually agreed to give him another chance.

“But she was very clear she did not want my daughter in her house,” he recalled.

“I agreed, though I did want to be in my daughter’s life.”

At first, this arrangement worked for his family, too. Then, once his “affair child” named Daisy turned 15 years old, an unexpected situation forced her to move into their home.

Once this happened, he made sure that all of the parenting work fell on him – as he didn’t want to inconvenience his wife by making her take care of Daisy.

“Understandably, my other children did not want a relationship with Dasiy, and I never pushed it,” he added.

However, now that Daisy is an adult, she’s gotten married – and her husband makes a boatload of money.

“I’m talking about a man who thinks it’s normal to use helicopters like cars, and going to her house is like something out of Downtown Abbey,” he revealed.

