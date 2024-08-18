He Discovered His Wife Has Been Selling Videos Of Their Kids’ Embarrassing Moments As Exclusive Content On Her TikTok Account, And He Thinks It’s Really Wrong

“Momfluencers” have taken off online in recent years, as many parents like watching relatable content and getting a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of other families.

Yet, multiple creators have also come under fire since some people believe that publicizing children and private family moments to grow a platform and generate income crosses a line.

This 32-year-old man recently realized that his wife has been doing the same thing on her “secret” TikTok account, and he thinks it’s completely inappropriate.

For some context, he and his wife, who is 30, have two children – an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter. So, online, she started posting videos of their kids doing “silly things,” like singing off-key to their favorite tunes or tripping over their toys.

One time, his wife also posted a video of when his son accidentally soiled a carpet since he wasn’t able to find a restroom in time.

In the beginning, he thought that all of this content was harmless. Sure, it was a bit “cringe,” but he didn’t think his wife was doing anything inherently wrong.

Well, that was until he found out that his wife has actually been selling some of these “silly” videos to her followers as “exclusive content” on her TikTok account.

“I was shocked, to say the least,” he said.

He knows that his wife has been making a lot of money from her TikTok platform. She’s even earned enough for them to go on a family vacation, which he thinks is awesome.

