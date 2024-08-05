He Feels Like His Wife Is Haunting Their House Ever Since She Moved Out And They Got Divorced

A year and a half ago, this man admitted to his wife that he was no longer physically attracted to her after spending 12 years by her side.

They ultimately decided to break up in an amicable way, and it was easy for them to split since they were already in an open relationship at that rate.

They took off their wedding rings and gave one another permission to do whatever they wanted to do.

Although they agreed they were over and done with, they kept on living together. They felt that would be the most convenient, as it made sense financially, and they also shared a dog.

They kept on sleeping in the same bed, though they maintained a no-touch policy.

“We kept the same routine as a couple, just without…kisses, touching – buying stuff, watching movies, caring for the dog, talking a lot, drinking together,” he explained.

“We concluded that we were now best friends. After one year and a half, it finally came the time for her to leave, as agreed.”

He expected to not feel anything, as he had been mentally preparing for that moment for months on end.

He knew they were no longer a married couple and had not been for quite a period of time. But the instant his now ex-wife’s car drove out of sight, it all hit him like a ton of bricks.

