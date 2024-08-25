He Got Called Selfish For Prioritizing Saving For College Instead Of Helping Financially Contribute To His Brother’s Wedding

This 18-year-old young man will soon be attending college, but he has a 28-year-old brother named Mike, who will be tying the knot in just a few months.

Throughout his life, he and Mike have also always had a very tight-knit family – supporting each other whenever times got tough.

So, when Mike and his soon-to-be sister-in-law started having some financial issues regarding their wedding, they turned to him for help.

It all began a few weeks ago when Mike asked if he’d be willing to financially contribute to the event. That way, Mike and his fiancée would have some help covering some expenses.

“But Mike knows I’ve been saving the money I earned from my part-time job for college expenses and some personal goals,” he explained.

He tried telling his brother that, too, and claimed he simply wouldn’t be able to help out with any wedding-related costs. After all, he was already trying to save up for his education and other necessities.

At first, he thought his brother was also pretty understanding. However, since he turned down the request, Mike – as well as some of their other family members – has been acting pretty cold and distant toward him.

“They think I’m being selfish for not helping out, especially since I’m still living at home and don’t have many expenses,” he detailed.

He, on the other hand, thinks he’s always tried to be there for his family members. Now, he just believes he needs to prioritize his own future – especially because college is right around the corner.

