He Got Fired For Overloading A Customer’s Burrito Bowl With Sour Cream Because They Supposedly Placed A Big Order At Closing Time

There have been so many legendary feuds between people on the internet, and I never thought I’d see one between a restaurant employee and a customer like this.

A shady internet ‘feud’ between a former Chipotle employee and a customer has gone viral on TikTok after he recalled the story of getting fired because of the bowl he made for the customer, who responded to his story with revealing receipts.

Eli (@lifeaccordingtoeli) is a TikTok creator who went viral for telling the story of how he got fired from Chipotle for overloading a customer’s bowl with sour cream, and pictures of the bowl were uploaded to social media.

Eli explains in his video that he was working a closing shift at Chipotle one night and was extremely annoyed when he received a last-minute online order for 12 burrito bowls around 10:00 pm, prolonging his shift.

After all, what employee wouldn’t be angry about that kind of order at the end of the night?

Eli explains that despite his anger, he made the bowls, and by the time he got to the last one, he wanted to teach the customer a lesson.

“When I got to the last bowl, it said ‘extra sour cream’ as one of the ingredients,” says Eli.

“I don’t know what came over me, but I just kept putting more and more scoops of sour cream in the bowl.”

Eli added so much sour cream to the bowl that it was inedible when finished. He then took a picture of the bowl and sent a photo of it to his friends as a joke.

