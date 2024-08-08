He Lost All Respect For His Girlfriend After She Started Accepting Gifts From A Wealthy Older Man She Teaches Tennis To

This 36-year-old man and his 33-year-old girlfriend have been dating for more than two years now, and a little over a year ago, his girlfriend moved in with him.

Back when his girlfriend was younger, she was a professional tennis player, and not that long ago, she chose to go back to coaching as her full-time career. Most of her clients are part of a tennis club, so she coaches there.

Things between them have been rocky throughout the last year, as they both were working in the tech industry and got laid off.

Over the last several months, their relationship has been improving. They rarely fight, they communicate well, and they truly get one another.

Despite their trials and tribulations, they’re serious and have discussed marriage and starting a family.

Now, three or four months back, his girlfriend started coaching this very handsome, 47-year-old CEO who also happens to be incredibly wealthy.

He found out about the guy after he went to watch his girlfriend play in a tournament and realized this guy was her partner.

His girlfriend and her client won, and this guy picked up his girlfriend and kissed her on the cheek. He thought that was an excessive way to celebrate the win, but let it go.

Days later, he then found out that his girlfriend’s client bought her a pricey tennis racket as a thank-you present.

