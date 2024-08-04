He Ordered Pizza To His Friend’s Wedding Because There Wasn’t Enough Food, And It Caused A Huge Commotion

Have you ever been to a wedding where there wasn’t a lot of food available? Having enough food at a wedding is crucial, as drinks are often flowing, and people are burning calories on the dancefloor, so it’s important that they get replenished.

A man recently got into trouble at his friend’s wedding when he ordered some pizza from a local place near the venue because there wasn’t enough food left at the buffet.

He and his wife attended their friend’s wedding with around 70 guests, most of whom were family members.

They had a great time at the ceremony, and he watched proudly as his friend, the groom, enjoyed his time with his new wife.

During the reception, he sat at a dinner table with fellow guests, and they enjoyed some wine and bread.

He and his wife had also had a few cocktails from the open bar, so when it was time for dinner, they had a slight buzz going and were eager for some food.

The food was served buffet-style, so each table at the reception was called up individually. He noticed the food looked amazing and waited patiently as other tables were called up before his.

“The first few tables that were called were understandably the family of both sides, then the rest were [called],” he explained.

“The problem was that the [bride’s] family members are larger people. I don’t shame people for how much they eat, but I noticed the helpings of food they had while I was patiently waiting for us to be called.”

