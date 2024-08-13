He Postponed His Wedding After Learning His Fiancée Planned To Include Photos Of Her Late Husband In Multiple Parts Of Their Big Day

The pain of losing a spouse is unimaginable, and when many widows eventually move on and choose to remarry, they still hold their late partner near and dear in their hearts.

That’s why some even find ways to honor their departed spouses at their second weddings.

However, this man isn’t on board with the plans his fiancée has to incorporate her late husband into their upcoming nuptials.

For some context, he and his fiancée have been together for around three years now, and they just got engaged about six months ago. So, they have been in wedding planning mode, but his fiancée recently caught him off guard with one question.

More specifically, she asked where he thought a photo of her late husband should go.

“I was confused and asked her to clarify,” he recalled.

It was then that he found out she wanted her late husband’s picture featured during numerous parts of their wedding.

First, during the ceremony, his fiancée actually wanted one of her bridesmaids to hold a photo of her late husband. Additionally, she wanted a picture of him on their dinner table during the reception.

“And when taking pictures, she wants to hold him in most photos,” he revealed.

