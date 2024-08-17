He Received His Late Grandmother’s Entire $500,000 Estate And Won’t Share Any Of The Inheritance With His Siblings Because They Never Helped Care For Her In Her Final Years

While this 27-year-old man was growing up, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother. Practically every weekend, he would visit her, help out with groceries, and run her errands.

However, his two siblings, Sarah and Jake – who are both in their early thirties now – never did the same. Back then, his brother and sister were apparently just “busy with their own lives” and never really visited his grandmother except for holidays.

“They weren’t estranged or anything, just not as involved,” he recalled.

So, after his grandmother recently passed away, he actually inherited her entire estate valued at approximately $500,000. On the other hand, Sarah and Jake weren’t even mentioned in his grandmother’s will.

Once his siblings found out about this, they were both surprised and upset they didn’t receive any inheritance. Then, Sarah and Jake thought that since they were all family, he would just share the $500,000 with them.

“But here’s the thing: our grandmother made it very clear in her will that the money was meant for me because I was the one who took care of her in her final years,” he explained.

That’s why he wound up telling his siblings that he was choosing to respect their grandmother’s wishes by keeping all of the inheritance. And if you couldn’t have guessed, Sarah and Jake didn’t take the news very well.

His sister called him selfish, while his brother accused him of being greedy and heartless. Yet, he claims that neither of his siblings really needs the money anyway.

“They’re both in stable financial situations and while $500,000 is a lot of money, it’s not like they’re struggling,” he detailed.

