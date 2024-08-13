He Screamed At His Girlfriend For Giving Him A Manicure With Dirty Tools And Causing Him To Lose Seven Fingernails After They All Became Severely Infected

This 22-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, who’s 20, and just the other day, she said that she wanted to fix up his fingernails – which were in “pretty bad shape.”

“She is very interested in nail stuff, so I just trusted her to let her fix them up,” he recalled.

His girlfriend began by doing all of the typical things, such as cutting and filing down his nails. Then, she did something he’d never seen before. She wound up using a tool to scrape around his nails – removing dead skin to make them look better.

In the beginning, he thought his nails looked much nicer, too. Yet, by the next day, they looked super infected and were filled with “goop.”

“She said it was relatively normal because I don’t ever do this procedure and that it will ease up eventually,” he explained.

Well, by the third day, he was in so much pain and actually felt his fingernails getting looser. So, he decided to go to the doctor, and he found out that he had severe nail infections on all of his fingers.

“The doctor had to remove seven of my fingernails, and I’m taking antibacterial pills,” he revealed.

In the wake of what happened, though, his girlfriend didn’t even apologize. Rather, she just laughed the situation off and admitted that she forgot to clean her tools before using them on him!

She also admitted to using the same dirty tools on her toenails about a week prior.

