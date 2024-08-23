He Started Crying When His Parents Announced They’re Having Another Kid, Because They Can’t Afford The Seven They Already Have

This 16-year-old guy’s mom and dad have seven kids, including him, and he’s the oldest. Then there’s 13-year-old Cayla, 12-year-old Robin, 10-year-old Sam, 8-year-old Laci, 6-year-old Zoe, and 4-year-old Robbie.

His mom and dad only planned on having two children since they knew they would struggle financially with that number.

His parents work terrible jobs, and their house is too tiny to accommodate him and all of his siblings comfortably.

He got his first job at 13 so he could get enough money to afford things for school. Back then, his mom and dad didn’t even have the money to pay for internet in their home.

After Robbie was born, his mom and dad promised that they wouldn’t have any more kids and would do what it took to get them out of the bad financial situation they were in.

His parents additionally said he would be able to quit his job, and they would take over paying for whatever he needed for school.

“The weight of being the oldest is already a lot, and I have paid for stuff before,” he explained. “I babysit so my parents can work nights or get a break.”

“I take care of the house most days so they can focus on earning money. But it’s a lot, and we’re really too big of a family for what we can actually afford.”

“My parents get help from the government, but it doesn’t go far because they’re not good with money or buying groceries.”

