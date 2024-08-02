He Thinks It’s Unfair For His Younger Brother To Inherit 50% Of The Family Business Since His Brother Hasn’t Done Any Work To Build The Company

This 30-year-old man has been working for his family’s business ever since he was just 13 years old. He only took three years off from the time he was 20 to 23 years old before returning to the family business, and he’s been there ever since.

How much time he spends working each day can range from five hours to 16-hour shifts. Despite that, he averages a total of 60 to 70 hours every single week.

“Except for January and February when I’m almost totally off because of the off-season,” he explained.

His younger 22-year-old brother, on the other hand, has decided to pursue higher education and has never worked more than 10 days at the family business.

According to him, that’s because his parents “love” to spoil his younger brother – who just landed an unpaid internship in IT through his network connections.

So, he believes that, when the time comes, he should be entitled to more of the family business than his brother.

Right now, ownership is split evenly between his mother and father; meanwhile, he gets paid as an employee, even though he has various other separate bonuses and investments created for him through the company.

“Most of the decisions in the backroom are made by me, and I also take care of almost everything, such as clients, finances, web management, social media post and support, email support, driving, etc.,” he explained.

Despite that, his mother recently told him some shocking news. She claimed that, once she steps down, 50% of the business will be going to his younger brother.

