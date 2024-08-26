He Told His Coworker It’s Unprofessional Of Her To Take Personal Calls During Work Hours, But She Got Upset

One of the golden rules of working in a corporate office is not taking personal phone calls during the day.

A man recently had to scold his coworker for taking personal calls in their open working space.

He’s 28 and works at a marketing firm. Every day, he works in an office where everyone is on the same floor, and if one person is too loud or disruptive, the floor can hear everything they say.

He has a 32-year-old coworker named Sara who sits near him and has been taking personal phone calls at her desk during work hours for the last few months.

“It’s honestly driving me and some of my other coworkers nuts,” he explained.

“Sara sits right next to me, so I hear every single conversation she has. These aren’t quick calls either; they’re long, drawn-out conversations about whatever personal stuff she’s got going on.”

Sara will chat with her mom, argue with her boyfriend, and more, while the rest of the office has to listen in on her conversations, which he and his coworkers find disrespectful and unprofessional.

He tried empathizing with Sara at first, assuming she had something going on outside of work that could explain why she needed to take so many calls, but when he realized she’d been talking nonsense with people for months, he lost his patience.

Things came to a head when Sara decided it would be a good idea to take a personal call in the middle of an important team meeting. Her phone rang in the room, and she stayed put to answer it. Their manager was furious, and everyone was shocked by how oblivious Sara was being.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.