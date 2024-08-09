He Took His Kids And Left His Wife Alone At A Restaurant After She Pretended He Was Choking Her As A Prank During Their Anniversary Dinner And Caused A Huge Scene

This man and his wife, who is 35, have been married for 10 years now, and they have two children – an 8-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

Like many couples, they’ve weathered both the good and the bad together in their relationship. And they always managed to make it out in one piece.

“Until last weekend,” he said, “Now, I am questioning everything.”

Apparently, his wife has begun watching “prank videos” on YouTube – and she finds them totally hilarious. So, she started playing pranks on both him and their kids, most of which were funny and harmless.

However, while they were all out to dinner last weekend, his wife took it way too far.

For some context, he, his wife, and their two children went out to eat at a nice restaurant to celebrate their anniversary. Yet, while they were just waiting for their food to arrive at the table, his wife did the unthinkable.

All of a sudden, she randomly stood up and began screaming that he was choking her!

“She was holding her throat, tripping and falling to the ground, pretending to choke. Everyone in the restaurant turned to look at us,” he recalled.

He, on the other hand, just stood there in shock and had no idea what was going on.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.