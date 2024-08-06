He Wants To Adopt A Child With His Wife, But Their 22-Year-Old Son Is Against It And Thinks The Large Sibling Age Gap Will Be Weird

Many people who become parents at a young age, like when they’re teenagers, often decide to have more kids later down the line.

A man is unsure what to do after his adult son became upset about the notion that he and his wife were thinking about adopting a baby.

He and his wife are 39 and had their son, who is now 22-years-old, when they were only 16. They broke up for a while but got back together when their son was 9 and have been living as a happy family since then.

Until now, that is.

A few months ago, his son surprised him and his wife when he revealed that he doesn’t plan on having children in the future.

“When my wife found out, she was upset and thought it had something to do with us,” he recalled.

“But he told us that it wasn’t, and he just didn’t want any kids and wanted a ‘stress-free’ life.”

After that conversation with his son, his wife started introducing the idea of having or adopting another baby, which wasn’t new, as she always wanted more kids. Plus, now that his wife knew she wouldn’t be a grandmother, the thought of having one more baby is growing fonder.

For years, he saw himself as a “one and done” guy, which is why he and his wife never had any more kids. But considering everything that’s happened, where they are in life, and how happy it would make his wife, he thinks it’s a beautiful idea and is in favor of adopting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.