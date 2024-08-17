He Wants To End His Marriage Even Though Nothing Is Wrong On Paper Because He And His Wife Simply Don’t Have A Spark In Their Relationship Anymore

Have you ever been in a relationship that looked picture-perfect on paper yet still felt like something was missing behind closed doors?

It can be hard to realize that you have it all, yet love – or rather, the spark of being in love – is no longer there. Ending these relationships can be even more difficult, too, since there’s nothing you can put your finger on that’s inherently “wrong.”

One 36-year-old man is currently grappling with this very situation right now. He and his wife, who is 28, have been together for 11 years and married for eight years now.

But recently, his wife admitted that she simply is not in love with him anymore.

“She says she still loves me, but she’s not in love with me,” he revealed.

The most shocking part is that there is no dramatic reason for the missing spark in their relationship. Neither of them has cheated, and they don’t get into big arguments or anything like that. They’ve also always had stellar communication.

Nonetheless, he thinks that his wife has probably felt this way for a while and just needed some time to process and come to terms with it herself before telling him the truth.

“And we’ve been in and out of couples therapy for the past year. Our therapist even said we’re ‘doing everything right’ and that she can’t help us much more,” he explained.

From the outside, their relationship seems perfect, too. He and his wife both have good jobs, so their finances are stable, and they are nearly debt-free. They also own a “modest” house, go on vacations often, and in their day-to-day life, they get along well.

