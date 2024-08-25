He Wouldn’t Drive A Drunk Girl Home From The Bar Because Her House Was Out Of His Way

This 32-year-old man went out a few days ago to celebrate his friend Matt’s thirtieth birthday.

Matt invited him and a few of their other friends to a bar and restaurant one evening, and the goal was to eat, drink, and relax as a group.

However, Matt’s girlfriend was also in attendance, and she decided to invite some of her own friends – one of whom was a girl named Jane.

Throughout the evening, Jane apparently kept trying to talk to him, too.

“It was kinda awkward for me, as I’m an introvert, and the conversations with her felt like they were going nowhere, he recalled.

So, at around 12:00 a.m., he eventually decided to head home. But he still wasn’t able to escape Jane.

Rather, she walked up to him, claimed that she also wanted to leave, and asked if he could give her a ride back to her house. At that point, he asked where she lived and found out she was completely out of his way.

This pushed him to tell Jane that she should just ask someone else to drive her home. Then, she asked if he was sure he couldn’t help her out, and he stood his ground.

“Jane was visibly drunk, but I figured she had like a group of friends, so someone would give her a ride. Also, I was tired as [heck] and just wanted to go back and sleep,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.