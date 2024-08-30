Heavy Rain Caused Part Of An Ancient Stone Pyramid Built Over 1,000 Years Ago To Collapse In Mexico

Around the world, precious heritage sites are in danger of succumbing to rising sea levels and extreme weather events that are the result of global climate change.

In late July, part of a stone pyramid built over 1,000 years ago in Mexico collapsed under the pressure of heavy rain, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The pyramid is roughly 50 feet tall and located at an archaeological site known as Ihuatzio in the state of Michoacán in southern Mexico. The pyramid was once one of the most well-preserved monuments of the Michoacán Kingdom.

The site contains one other pyramid, a fortress, and some tombs. It was first occupied by indigenous groups that spoke Nahuatl. Later, it became the empire of the P’urhépechas people, the only empire in the region left unconquered by the Aztecs. To this day, the culture is still thriving.

Only one of the pyramids at the site has been damaged. The INAH says its south wall crumbled due to the extreme weather events that have occurred this summer. Additionally, at least six of its “stepped bodies,” including the outer wall, the retaining wall, and the core, are in a state of disrepair.

July is the peak of the Northern Hemisphere summer, and during that time, much of Mexico experienced thunderstorms and relentless rainfall. The storms came after the nation’s worst drought in three decades. Rain had been so scarce that a number of lakes dried up completely.

“The high temperatures, previously recorded in the area, and the consequent drought caused cracks that favored the filtration of water into the interior of the pre-Hispanic building,” said an INAH statement.

The rain fell into the cracks that had formed on the pyramid, compromising its structural integrity and leading to the collapse on the night of July 29. The following day, a team of archaeologists assessed the damage. The institute noted that experts are focused on repairing the structure.

“Maintenance is an essential task in this type of building, so the INAH will continue to carry out this task in favor of the cultural heritage of Mexicans,” said the institute.

