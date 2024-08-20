Her Best Friend Pushed Her To Try On Her Wedding Dress, Then Got Mad At Her

I think it’s general knowledge that trying on a bride’s wedding dress before she walks down the aisle is a serious faux pas.

That kind of dress is basically symbolic, and slipping it on can absolutely be viewed as a sign of disrespect.

This 28-year-old woman has a best friend named Ally, who is also 28, and soon, Ally will be getting married.

She’s over the moon for Ally’s upcoming big day, especially since Ally has gone through a slew of horrific relationships.

It seems Ally has finally found the one, and her fiancé is a wonderful man who treats Ally the way she deserves.

Several weeks ago, Ally received her wedding dress, and so she went over to Ally’s place to help her try it on at her request.

But when she arrived at Ally’s apartment, the wedding box was out in plain sight, and Ally demanded that she put the dress on.

“I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that since it was her wedding dress, and I didn’t want anything to happen to it if I tried it on,” she explained.

“She went into their bedroom and came back out with the dress in her hands. I got really excited and told her it was beautiful, going on about how excited I was to see her in it.”

