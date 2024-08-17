Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Won’t Stop Flirting With Her, But She’s Afraid To Speak Up About It And Potentially Ruin Their Friendship

Love triangles are one of the toughest situations to get stuck in. But they’re even worse when they involve your best friend.

This 24-year-old woman has recently found herself in a similar, uncomfortable situation with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend, and she is at a loss about how to handle it.

For some context, she and her best friend Sarah, who is 25, have been close for years. Sarah has also been in a relationship with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Mike, for about one year now.

But, while everything had been fine between the three of them in the past, she recently noticed how Mike began acting kind of inappropriately toward her.

All of a sudden, he started to send her flirty text messages and compliment her in ways that simply made her uncomfortable.

“And he has even made some suggestive comments when Sarah isn’t around,” she revealed.

Still, in the beginning, she wrote off her own concerns and thought she could just be overreacting or reading too much into the situation.

Since then, though, Mike’s strange behavior has only become more forward and obvious – and she’s starting to feel extremely uncomfortable.

“But I haven’t told Sarah about it because I’m afraid it will hurt her and potentially ruin our friendship,” she revealed.

