Her Best Friend’s One Of Her Bridesmaids And Is Demanding To Walk Down The Aisle With Her Boyfriend Instead Of A Groomsman

Next spring, this 24-year-old girl is getting married. She asked her best friend, whom she has been close with since childhood, to be one of her bridesmaids.

Although she and her best friend aren’t that similar, they still have a very close bond. Her best friend grew up sheltered and is quite traditional in her values.

Five months ago, her best friend started dating a guy who is her first ever real boyfriend. Her best friend is thrilled about her boyfriend and is convinced they will get married one day.

She thinks this is possible, as her best friend’s boyfriend is similar to her in that he’s sheltered, too.

So, typically, at a wedding, the groomsmen and bridesmaids walk down the aisle together, and then they also pair up during the reception to be introduced. That’s exactly what she wants to do for her own wedding.

“Here’s the issue: my best friend told me that she thinks it’s disrespectful of her and me as well if she walks down the aisle or enters the reception with a groomsman (or “another man,” as she puts it),” she explained.

“She thinks that it would be respectful of her relationship if her boyfriend walks with her for these 2 parts. To be clear, she is NOT suggesting her boyfriend be in the wedding party. She just wants to walk down with him, then he will go sit in his normal spot.”

“I think this is a weird request, and I would like to say no. It would just make things look awkward. I don’t think she would decline to be a part if I say no but she will be upset and say I’m not respecting her relationship.”

She doesn’t think her best friend’s boyfriend is pushing her best friend to do this; she thinks her best friend is the one insisting on this.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.