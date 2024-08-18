Her Best Friend’s Wedding Date Got Changed To The Same Weekend As Her Family Reunion At The Last Minute, And She Feels Bad About Choosing The Reunion Over Her Friend’s Nuptials

This young woman and her best friend, Sarah, have known each other for over 10 years now, and in just a few short weeks, Sarah will be tying the knot.

That’s why she was obviously excited to attend her friend’s wedding, but she was even more thrilled when she was asked to be a bridesmaid.

However, a couple of weeks ago, the entire nuptial plan got turned upside down. Sarah wound up calling her with a big update – because, apparently, there had been a mix-up with the venue. So, Sarah’s wedding date actually got changed at the last minute.

Unfortunately, though, her friend’s new wedding date just so happened to fall on the same weekend as her family reunion, which has been in the works for a while now. And she absolutely cannot miss it.

“As it’s a special event for my grandparents’ fiftieth anniversary,” she said.

She tried explaining this to Sarah, too, and at first, it seemed like her friend understood. Then, later that same day, Sarah texted her about how stressful the change of plans was and called her out for not making an effort to attend the new date.

“I suggested that I could come for the reception only if she could accommodate a different schedule,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, Sarah wouldn’t compromise and claimed the wedding would be an all-day affair. Her friend also said it was important that she be there for the entire thing.

Now, this has left her in a really tough situation. She obviously wants to support Sarah.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.