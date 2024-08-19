Her Boyfriend Asked For A Paternity Test On Their Newborn Daughter And Insinuated She Could’ve Cheated After He Was Already Unfaithful In Their Relationship

This woman and her boyfriend, who have been together for seven and a half years now, recently welcomed their first baby – a daughter – into the world together about three weeks ago.

However, she never expected her boyfriend to ask for a paternity test after she delivered their child.

For some context, she is a nurse, and her boyfriend is a surgeon. That’s why they actually met at work, and he’s always been extremely dedicated to his job.

“So, needless to say, he does work a lot,” she said.

Right now, though, she is not working, and her boyfriend has been financially supporting the both of them. This has allowed her to spend more time at home, but her boyfriend apparently believes she may have spent some of it cheating on him.

It’s pretty ironic that he thinks that, too, because he’s actually cheated on her a couple of times – having a few “slip-ups,” according to her, throughout their relationship.

She, on the other hand, has always remained faithful, and she forgave her boyfriend for cheating on her.

Perhaps the most hurtful part about this whole situation, though, is the fact that her boyfriend actually told his operating room staff that he asked her for a paternity test! This really upset her.

“His rationale is that he doesn’t want to raise a child that he doesn’t know if it’s his 100%. He just doesn’t want to find out down the road that she’s not his like he sees in movies,” she explained.

