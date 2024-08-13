Her Boyfriend Called Her Selfish Since She Wouldn’t Give Her Old Prom Dress To His Little Sister, Who Can’t Afford To Get A Designer Gown

This 18-year-old girl just graduated high school and is in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 20. He recently attended her senior prom with her.

However, back when she was in eleventh grade, she also went to her junior prom. And now, her boyfriend wants her to give her old prom dress to his sister.

For some context, her boyfriend’s family is poor and dealing with a lot of financial struggles.

“But I try to be as supportive as I can,” she said.

So, her boyfriend’s sister, who’s 16, does not have a dress to wear to her junior prom.

The gown that she wore was apparently a designer dress, and at the time, her boyfriend’s sister watched her take prom pictures in it. Since then, his sister has always said how much she loved the gown.

“Anyway, even though I obviously didn’t plan to wear it again, I wanted to keep it as a keepsake,” she explained.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, thought she should just gift the dress to his little sister for free.

She wasn’t okay with that idea and pointed out how stores would have gowns on sale at the start of the school year.

