Her Boyfriend Dumped Her And Said She’s Not His Soulmate, So She’s Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From Him

After dating for five years, this 29-year-old woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend, J, hit her with some horrible news yesterday.

J said she’s not his soulmate, and he realized it after watching the movie Meet Joe Black. So, J dumped her on the spot.

Her relationship with J was far from perfect, but overall, they were quite joyful together. A year and a half ago, she moved to Denmark so that she and J could start a family in his hometown.

She wishes she didn’t ignore the red flags she saw waving recently, but she did. A week ago, J began pulling away from her.

He showed her less affection. He didn’t want to kiss her good morning or hug her as much. He even constantly dredged up old fights they had in the past.

She honestly overlooked all of this as she was so wrapped up in a new project she was invested in at work.

But getting back to the moment J dumped her – she actually asked him why he all of a sudden thought she wasn’t the woman for him, and he brought up the movie he watched.

“J said that he wants to experience what Susan felt in the movie; he wants to be swept off his feet by a woman that can truly understand him from the first sight,” she explained.

“The irony is that the first time I saw my boyfriend, I just knew that he is the only man I will ever love. We fought and broke up once, but then we got back together after he realized that he cared for me a lot more than he planned.”

