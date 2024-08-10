Her Boyfriend Got Too Comfortable And Stopped Putting Any Effort Into Their Relationship, So She Wants To Break Up With Him

When you’re young and in love, relationships can be downright magical. If you start dating someone in your teens, you get to experience so many “firsts” together – and having a partner by your side provides entirely new feelings of comfort and security you’ve never felt before.

But, as both you and your relationship grow older, things can start to lose their “spark,” and you may be left wondering whether your connection was real or just part of the “honeymoon phase.”

Right now, this 18-year-old woman is currently asking herself the same question. She and her boyfriend, who is 19, have been together for about seven months now.

“Our relationship was great to start out with,” she recalled, “But as things progressed, it seems like he got too comfortable.”

For instance, in the past, her boyfriend used to always buy her bouquets of flowers to show his love or plan their own one-on-one hangouts.

Then, after they reached the three-month mark in their relationship, all of his chivalry went out the window.

“He stopped trying as hard, and I talked to him about this issue multiple times,” she explained.

“He keeps saying he will fix it but never does.”

Nowadays, whenever they are with her boyfriend’s friends, he will flat-out ignore her. He also never wants to hold her hand in public and doesn’t plan any hangouts with her. She always has to be the one initiating and coming up with plans.

