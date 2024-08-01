Her Boyfriend Sadly Passed While On His Way To Propose To Her, And Her Mom Just Intentionally Threw His Ashes Away

In November of 2022, this 29-year-old woman’s boyfriend sadly passed away in a car accident while on his way to propose to her.

He was driving down the highway when another car cut in front of him, causing his car to flip over. While her boyfriend survived the accident, he later on passed away in the hospital.

Ever since then, she has worn her engagement ring every single day, and she treats it like a wedding ring.

In her mind, she and her boyfriend already were a married couple. He was everything to her, and she cannot overcome his loss in her lifetime.

“When I found out he was going to propose and was on his way to me, I felt the most guilt I’ve ever felt in my entire life. It was the worst pain I’ve ever felt,” she explained.

“My mother threw his ashes away two days ago when she house-sat for me. I noticed them missing immediately, and she denied it for all that time until today. I tore my apartment apart, searching for his ashes.”

“I cried, screamed, broke things searching, and felt the loss all over again. My mom confessed to me a few hours ago that she tossed them because I need to get over him already. She said the best thing for me to do to get over the loss is to get rid of traces of him like she did my dad. She said as a mother, she was sick of seeing me cry and wants me to get better.”

She was very little when her dad passed away, so she has no recollection of him. Her mom has spoken of her dad exactly zero times, and her mom acts like her dad didn’t exist.

While that helps her mom cope with the loss, she can’t deal with her boyfriend’s passing in the same way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.