Her Boyfriend Was Awestruck By Her Sister’s Beauty, Then Asked If She Was Single

It wasn’t until three years ago that this 25-year-old girl began comparing herself to her 20-year-old sister.

Her 28-year-old brother had remarked back then that their baby sister is clearly the most attractive of them all.

She had never once compared herself to her sister until their brother made that comment. Ever since then, she’s been wildly insecure about her looks vs. her sister’s looks.

“Growing up, as the middle child, I excelled in many things,” she explained. “I think this is why I struggle with this comparison…”

“It’s the one thing that I can’t control, and she is undeniably better than me. I know I probably sound shallow, but I want to show how in my head I am about this.”

Her little sister is conventionally attractive and absolutely stunning. Her sister has light eyes and dark hair, and her features are striking. She has light eyes and hair, and her features are much softer.

A couple of months ago, she started dating her boyfriend, and they quickly decided to be in a committed relationship.

Several weeks ago, she brought her boyfriend home to meet her family for the first time, and her sister was there along with a friend.

Her boyfriend briefly chatted with her sister, and then her sister went to her room while she stayed in the kitchen having drinks with her boyfriend.

