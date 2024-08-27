Her Boyfriend Went On A Dinner Date With His Ex Without Telling Her, So She Dumped Him

Few things are more infuriating than dealing with a partner who wants to be in frequent contact with their ex.

A woman is angry with her boyfriend and chose to ditch him after he went on what was essentially a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend and didn’t tell her about it.

She and her boyfriend are in their late 20s and have been together for three months. Her boyfriend has a lot of exes and isn’t afraid to talk about them.

One of these partners was with him for six years, and he’s been rather insistent on staying involved with her, keeping her in his inner circle, and seeing her on occasion.

She recently discovered that two nights ago, her boyfriend, his friend Johnny, and that particular ex-girlfriend made arrangements to catch up at a restaurant.

“The thing about Johnny is he always bails on plans,” she explained.

“He agrees to meet up but cancels at the very last minute. Everybody seems to know this, and that’s exactly what happened here. Johnny canceled on dinner, and that left my boyfriend and his ex wining and dining.”

Her boyfriend never informed her of this meal, that Johnny would likely skip out, or that he ended up having a long evening with his ex.

This was a major red flag, as he usually tells her about his daily schedule and mentions anything from the most casual friend get-together to going out for drinks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.