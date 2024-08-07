Her Boyfriend Will Not Disclose Where He Lives And Lies About His Address Even Though They’ve Been Dating For Over A Year

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that on a long enough timeline, your significant other shares their address with you, and/or you at least visit their home.

For a year and a half now, this 27-year-old woman has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend, but she, oddly enough, doesn’t know where he lives.

Not only that, her boyfriend refuses to disclose his address, and when she brings the topic up, he gets weird and awkward about it.

Back when she began dating her boyfriend, and after he had already come to her home, she requested that he share his address with her.

After a month of asking, he relented, but several things made her believe he lied to her about the location.

First, her boyfriend mentioned having a pool, but when she looked up the address he gave her on Google Maps, there wasn’t one there.

Next, her boyfriend FaceTimes with her every single evening for several hours, and he only does video calls when he’s in the dark and in his bed.

She can’t even tell what color his bedsheets are, it’s that dark, and if she asks to see them, he gets strange about it.

She’s driven past his alleged house, and each car parked in the driveway didn’t belong to him or his family members either.

