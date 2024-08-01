Her Boyfriend’s Insisting On Buying A Home In An Area They Simply Cannot Afford

Right now, this 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend live in a suburb located 20 minutes away from where her boyfriend was raised.

She’s from a totally different state, which is 5 hours away from where they currently reside. They’re renting right now, and while she kind of likes where they live, she feels the people in her area are super unfriendly.

She believes it’s possible for her to eventually overlook how she feels about their town, but now she and her boyfriend are discussing getting married, as well as purchasing a home.

She can’t see how they can afford to live where they do now, even though her boyfriend is insisting on buying a home in their area.

“The inventory for homes under $900K USD is very small, and interest rates are crazy,” she explained.

“The number of homes available in our budget that aren’t a dump (literally abandoned properties sell for $700K) or ridiculously tiny is minuscule. Most properties are multi/million dollar homes. We live in a very high cost of living area, so any renovations and repairs will be very expensive, and the entire area is a high-risk flood zone to the point many people can’t even get insured.”

“I think a home here would be a bottomless money pit. The only reason we are here is because my partner is very sentimental about the area he grew up in (I don’t have the same attachment to my hometown), and his parents live nearby.”

If she and her boyfriend purchase a home for around $800,000, it will max them out on the monthly payments since interest rates are through the roof.

She doesn’t want to live in a way where she will have to worry about finances since she and her boyfriend are planning on having kids.

