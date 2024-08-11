Her Brother Asked Her To Be His Wedding Photographer, But Then She Insulted The Bride

This 24-year-old girl designs her own clothing for a living, and she serves as a model in order to cut her costs.

But she also has a side hustle as a photographer to make extra money. Her 21-year-old brother Jake recently got married and asked her to be his wedding photographer, and she said yes.

“My brother’s wife, Chelsea (22), is a very kind woman. However, her stylistic choices can sometimes be a bit wild. I do not judge at all because I know innovation is part of self-expression,” she explained.

“Chelsea showed me her wedding makeup, and she had these vibrant green contacts on. They looked extremely reptilian on her due to it not matching her undertone.”

“When she showed me the picture, I told her she looked lovely but that the contacts weren’t the best. She seemed a bit offended and told me she just wanted to look “exotic like you.”

She told Chelsea she was happy to help her find contacts with a more natural instead of jarring color, but Chelsea didn’t take her up on her offer.

On the day of Jake and Chelsea’s wedding, she couldn’t help but notice as she was snapping photos that Chelsea’s contacts looked even more terrible than the ones she previously showed her.

She pulled Jake aside when she had the chance and showed him the photos she had taken of Chelsea.

“He called Chelsea over, and she seemed to be happy with the pictures, while Jake seemed a bit iffy,” she said.

