Her Close Friend Asked To Have An Open Relationship With Her Husband, But She Shut Down That Idea

As modern marriages continue to evolve away from traditional marital expectations, open relationships are becoming increasingly common among spouses.

But, even if you were willing to try out this kind of arrangement, are there certain people you would simply never want your partner to be in an open relationship with? What about one of your close friends?

This woman recently found herself in a bizarre situation after her friend proposed the idea of having an open relationship with her husband.

After her friend brought this up, she was immediately taken aback. She clarified that she doesn’t mind having honest discussions about anything relationship-related.

“But this felt totally out of left field. I mean, we’ve been friends for years,” she said.

Then, out of nowhere, her friend began talking about getting up close and personal with her own husband, and the whole thing simply didn’t sit right with her.

That’s why she wound up turning down her friend’s request. And even though she thought that was justified, she’s still beginning to feel a mix of confusion and guilt.

“My friend thinks I’m being too uptight, but I can’t shake the feeling that they crossed a line,” she explained.

After all, she and her friend have never discussed this sort of relationship dynamic before – especially involving her own husband.

