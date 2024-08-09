Her Coworker Decided To Throw A Funeral Dress Rehearsal While Being Very Much Alive, So She Lied To Get Out Of Attending The Strange Event

Funerals are a custom that allows people to grieve the person they’ve lost, reminisce about memories together, and share how much they care about the departed.

So, would you ever want to be a fly on the wall for your own funeral?

In theory, the idea is kind of humorous. You’d get to hear all the nice things people have to say about you before you kick the bucket.

But can you imagine actually throwing a fake funeral and inviting everyone you know for this purpose?

One woman was recently invited to a similar shindig by one of her coworkers, who is ironically named Karen. According to her, Karen is a “character.”

“Karen is always talking about these elaborate plans for every possible scenario,” she detailed.

Then, just last week, Karen came up with a plan to celebrate her own death – before it even happens.

More specifically, her coworker actually pre-planned an entire funeral. Karen had finished the guest list, gotten a caterer, and hired a DJ because, apparently, her coworker wanted her funeral to be a “lit celebration” of her life.

And yesterday, Karen actually approached her and invited her to this strange event.

