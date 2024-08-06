Her Dad Isn’t Coming To Her Wedding Since His Wife Threatened To Divorce Him If He Does

Back when this woman was about 11, her mom and dad got divorced. Her dad cheated on her mom with his accountant, fell in love, and then demanded a divorce.

Her mom did her best to try to save what was left of their relationship, but her dad insisted he would only be happy with ending things.

One morning, she woke up in a brand new apartment, asked her mom where her dad was, and that was how she learned that her parents were no longer together.

She felt like the rug had been pulled out from underneath her, and she really struggled with her mental health in the following few years.

From there, her dad had to keep her a secret from his new wife, as his new wife hated when he would spend time with her.

When she turned 14, her mom had to go away for a work trip, and her dad said she could live with her in the meantime.

However, when her dad’s wife found out, she flipped. So she was left home alone for two whole weeks while her grandma came every couple of days to give her food.

She’s now in her 30s and has kept her dad at a distance in her adult years, but over the last five years, he’s called her up frequently to pressure her to get married.

She’s been with her partner for a decade, and she wasn’t really sure why her dad was so invested in her tying the knot.

