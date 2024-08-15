Her Dad’s Skipping Her Wedding Since She’s Asking Her Brother To Walk Her Down The Aisle Instead

This 30-year-old woman’s mom and dad got divorced when she was 5-years-old. Her dad cheated on her mom with a woman double his age.

She really struggled after the divorce, and it exceptionally got hard for her when her dad forced her to spend the evenings at his mistress’s house along with him. When she told her dad she didn’t want to do this, he would get angry at her.

Her dad paid for her child support and was there for her when she had car troubles or had to move to a new house.

That being said, he ignored her unless he was single. He got married three different times, got divorced twice, and one of his exes is a woman only 7 years older than her who hated her guts.

Her dad would talk trash about her mom and her grandma and said they made him look bad when they did no such thing.

In high school, she would drive an hour and a half to come see him, yet he would leave her alone so he could head to a bar.

Then, her dad stopped giving her an allowance after his new wife got upset about it. From there, her dad got incredibly religious and insisted women should be followers.

He did promise her that he would be more of a constant in her life, but that never materialized. Now, she’s getting married in a month, and she’s not traditional like her dad is.

“I don’t like the message of the father “giving” the daughter to her husband, so I asked a nonparental figure – my brother – to escort me in at my wedding,” she explained.

