Her Dog Named Gizmo Escaped From Her Backyard And Went Missing For Nine Years Before He Was Finally Returned Home

As a dog owner, one of my biggest fears is losing my dog and not knowing what happened to him. While my spirits would likely be extremely low, I’d never lose hope in reuniting with him one day.

This happened to a woman in Nevada whose beloved dog ran away and was missing for nine years before she found him.

For almost a decade, Judith Monarrez, a Las Vegas resident, posted every few months on the internet about her dog, Gizmo, who fled home without a collar when he was only two-years-old in 2015.

On February 3rd of that year, Gizmo, a long-haired chihuahua, escaped from their house and vanished before Judith could catch him.

Judith immediately took to the internet, creating a Facebook page, ‘Bring Gizmo Home,’ and posting pictures of him, begging people to be on the lookout and offering a reward for his return.

“I haven’t given up and will continue my search for him,” wrote Judith on Facebook.

“He is dearly missed by the family, and I hope whoever has him will come forward.”

Days without Gizmo turned into painful months and, eventually, years. Still, Judith never stopped posting notices on her Facebook page, desperate to get him back.

Making the situation even more heartbreaking, Judith believed Gizmo might have been found and stolen by someone since many people were keeping their eyes out for him, and there were a few rumors of a neighbor scooping him up.

