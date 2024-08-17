Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Her With Her Own Cousin, And Now They’re Getting Married, So She’s Refusing To Attend The Wedding

Around three years ago, this 25-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend Jake, who’s 27, were in a serious relationship. At the time, they’d been together for almost four years, which is why she really thought they’d end up tying the knot.

In fact, she and Jake had even discussed the idea of getting married.

“But about a year before we broke up, I noticed that something was off. He was distant, often ‘busy’ with work, and his phone was suddenly a no-go zone,” she recalled.

Later, she finally found out the reason why. Apparently, Jake was actually cheating on her with her own cousin named Sarah, and she was left heartbroken.

This was especially devastating since she and Sarah had a tight-knit relationship as kids, and she never imagined her cousin would ever do something like that.

So, upon learning the truth, she immediately broke up with Jake and cut off Sarah. Yet, while her family obviously heard about what happened, they still tried to justify her cousin’s actions.

“They made excuses like, ‘She’s young and made a mistake,’ or, ‘Jake is the one who’s really at fault,'” she revealed.

It also appears as though Jake and Sarah didn’t view the infidelity as wrong, either, because now, the pair is actually engaged to be wed.

“To say I’m still hurt would be an understatement. My family, however, seems to have completely moved on,” she said.

