Her Ex-Boyfriend Reached Out The Day After Her Grandmother’s Funeral And Demanded That She Return A Game Console He Gifted Her During Their Relationship

When you give someone something old of yours that you don’t use anymore, would you expect them to give it back if you had a falling out?

A woman was appalled after her ex-boyfriend reached out to her after her grandmother’s funeral to see if she’d give him back his old video game console.

She’s 24 and dated her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend for two years. During their relationship, her ex gave her an old gaming console and a few games she could own while living alone in a nearby city. His parents had just bought him a new one, so it was no big deal.

When she moved back to her hometown a few months later, she took the console with her, and her ex was alright with it.

She and her ex ended up breaking up not long after her move, as he wanted to focus on his career and enter a new chapter of his life.

“We tried to stay friends and still followed each other on social media, but after a few months, we stopped talking,” she said.

“I stayed in contact with his mother, with whom I was very close. Now, eight months later, I just lost my grandmother unexpectedly.”

After the loss of her grandmother, she told her ex’s mom about what happened and posted about her passing online. Many of her ex’s friends and family members reached out to offer their condolences, but she didn’t hear a word from him.

But then, the day after her grandmother’s funeral, she received a long text from her ex.

