Her Fiancé Suddenly Left Her, And Now That She’s Engaged To A New Man, She’s Scared To Plan Another Wedding

I can’t imagine planning out your entire wedding, only to wake up one day and have your fiancé leave you out of the blue.

Sadly, that’s what happened to this woman a few years ago. She planned her whole wedding out and everything, and then her fiancé left her without warning.

So, her special day never happened, even though she had all of the details ready to go: she organized the playlist for the ceremony, she booked her venue, and she bought her wedding dress.

“I was devastated and blindsided when my ex-fiancé left, but now I am with someone a million times better,” she explained.

Her new fiancé is excited to discuss having a wedding, and he wants to propose to her in the near future.

While she does want to be his wife, she’s concerned about having to plan another wedding after the first one didn’t happen.

She’s over her ex and has no feelings for him, but there are feelings of dread coming up about a second wedding.

“I’m very worried that it will be hard for me to enjoy my engagement with my current partner, and part of me worries it will even be hard for me to enjoy our future wedding day,” she said.

“I still have a hard time attending friends’ weddings without getting emotional about the wedding I never had. I already picked out the dress, rings, venue, everything that I would want to be married in, and now it’s hard not to feel like anything else would be my second choice.”

